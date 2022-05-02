Former Nevada Attorney General and current Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, backed by former President Donald Trump, has a massive 37-point edge over his closest primary competitor.

The WPA Intelligence poll showed that Laxalt has a clear 37-point lead over his closest opponent with the Republican voters in Nevada. Laxalt garnered 57 percent support from respondents, and Sam Brown, his closest competitor, had only 20 percent of the vote.

The other Republican candidates were only in the single digits. Bill Hockstedler received only one percent as well as Sharelle Mendenhall. There were also nine percent who said “none of these candidates” and 12 percent who said undecided.

The poll also found that the former Nevada attorney general has high name recognition and favorability in the state, with 88 percent name recognition and a total favorability of 70 percent. There was only 12 percent who had a negative view of him.

The poll was taken by WPA Intelligence and conducted from April 24 to 26. There was a sample size of 503 Republican voters and saw a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent.

In mid-April, a hypothetical poll showed Laxalt leading Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) by three percentage points (43-40 percent).

2022 #NVSen Republican Primary Poll: Adam Laxalt 57%

Sam Brown 20%

Bill Hockstedler 1%

Sharelle Mendenhall 1%

Undecided 12%@WPAIntel/@club4growth ~ 503 LV ~ 4/24-4/26https://t.co/smffoDXYDa — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) May 1, 2022

Laxalt previously told Breitbart News that Cortez Masto has empowered the left’s efforts to “demonize police officers and supported taxpayer-funded assistance for criminals, even after a Las Vegas police officer was shot during the 2020 riots.”

He added that he would “be a consistent ally for law enforcement” when he’s elected and not flip-flop like Cortez Masto since it’s an election year from her.

“Nevada law enforcement deserves an advocate in the U.S. Senate who will consistently support them every single day, not just when an election year comes around,” Laxalt continued.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.