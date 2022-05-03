Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and other Democrats used the leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to try to drum up support for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.
“There is one and only one way to preserve #RoeVWade and protect a women’s right to choose and that’s to #VoteBlueIn2022.”
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 3, 2022
Swalwell was not the only Democrat who used the leaked draft to urge outraged leftists to vote for Democrats this fall.
Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) tweeted: “Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.”
Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.
Scream tonight. Cry tonight. Get angry tonight.
And tomorrow, get to work.
— Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) May 3, 2022
Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) tweeted a “woman’s personal freedom and autonomy in America” is “what the 2022 midterms are about. “Vote like your future depends on it. Because it does.”
A woman’s personal freedom and autonomy in America.
That’s what the 2022 midterms are about.
Vote like your future depends on it. Because it does. https://t.co/lkeUy19IRG
— Veronica Escobar (@vgescobar) May 3, 2022
Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL) tweeted “It’s never been more import to elect a pro-choice Congress.”
A right-wing SCOTUS overturning #RoevWade would be an assault on judicial precedent and the constitutional rights of women.
It's never been more important to elect a pro-choice Congress. https://t.co/0lnXD3sc1t
— Bill Foster (@Foster4Congress) May 3, 2022
