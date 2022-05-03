Eric Swalwell Uses Leaked Draft Roe v. Wade Decision to Drum up Midterms

Eric Swalwell
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Kristina Wong

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and other Democrats used the leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to try to drum up support for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

“There is one and only one way to preserve #RoeVWade and protect a women’s right to choose and that’s to #VoteBlueIn2022.”

Swalwell was not the only Democrat who used the leaked draft to urge outraged leftists to vote for Democrats this fall.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) tweeted: “Put pro-choice majorities in the House and Senate this November and we fix this, permanently.”

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) tweeted a “woman’s personal freedom and autonomy in America” is “what the 2022 midterms are about. “Vote like your future depends on it. Because it does.”

Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL) tweeted “It’s never been more import to elect a pro-choice Congress.”

 

