Likely 45 People Could Have Leaked the Bombshell Supreme Court Abortion Decision

Paul Bois

Now that Politico has leaked the bombshell document showing the Supreme Court of the United States has the votes to overturn Roe v. Wade, attention has shifted to the mystery judicial insider who likely leaked such an explosive decision.

“No draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending,” Politico noted in its report. “The unprecedented revelation is bound to intensify the debate over what was already the most controversial case on the docket this term.”

Exactly how the outlet obtained such sensitive material remains to be seen (if such information will ever be known), but based on the current makeup of the Supreme Court and how decisions get handed down, the leak likely came from either one of the nine justices or one of the four clerks working under each of them – 45 people in total.

The unprecedented nature of the event led to serious speculation on social media, as judicial watchers fretted over how this could cause a rift between the nine justices.

Moments after Politico published the leak, barricades were erected around the Supreme Court:

