Report: Susan Collins Position on Keeping Filibuster Remains ‘Unchanged’

Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, listens during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The hearing examines the government's virus relief package that offers emergency assistance to small businesses. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty
Hannah Bleau

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has not changed her position on keeping the legislative filibuster intact, as her Democrat colleagues demand its abolition in the wake of a leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

On Monday night, Politico published a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion, concluding that Roe “must be overruled.”

“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” the draft opinion, reportedly penned by Justice Samuel Alito, reads. The court on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion, and Chief Justice John Roberts acknowledged that it was “intended to undermine the integrity of our operations,” though he warned it would “not succeed”:

However, members of the far-left have reacted sharply, unleashing fury on the possibility of the high court overturning the landmark 1973 decision on abortion. Several Democrat lawmakers are calling for the expansion of the Supreme Court, as well the abolishment of the legislative filibuster in order to codify Roe v. Wade into law:

Collins, a moderate Republican and a potential swing vote in the Senate, has reportedly not changed her position on the filibuster, refusing to side with Democrats, according to reports:

Notably, Collins defended the filibuster in January this year, warning that the Senate was on “the brink of heading down that dangerous road, a slippery slope toward a tyranny of the majority.”

“Limiting the ability of Senators to engage in debate on legislative matters would give the majority party unprecedented power to push through major changes without careful deliberation or bipartisan cooperation,” she said at the time, contending the movie would have “lasting implications.”

Notably, Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have also stood in the way of their party’s desire to abolish the filibuster in the past.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.