Exclusive — Gov. Youngkin Orders Virginia State Police to Monitor Protests at SCOTUS Justices’ Homes, Assist if Necessary

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, is aware of the protests at U.S. Supreme Court Justices’s homes and has ordered Virginia State Police to monitor them and provide assistance if necessary, a spokeswoman for the governor told Breitbart News.

“The governor is aware and Virginia State Police will monitor the situation,” Macaulay Porter, Youngkin’s spokeswoman, said in a statement. “VSP will assist federal and local law enforcement as needed to ensure the safety of our citizens, including Supreme Court justices, who call Virginia home.”

Three U.S. Supreme Court Justices—Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Amy Coney Barrett—live in Virginia. A leftist group called “Ruth Sent Us” this week called for protests at the homes of the Justices. On Thursday evening, pro-life protesters thanking Alito appeared outside his home after the leftist group revealed the addresses of the six Justices appointed by GOP presidents online. The Ruth Sent Us organization announced on its website plans for a “walk-by” of the Justices’ homes—the three in Virginia as well as the Maryland homes of Justices Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts, and Neil Gorsuch—on Wednesday, May 11.

The protests come in the wake of Politico publishing a leaked copy of a draft opinion that it says five of the high court’s Justices agreed to that would overturn Roe V. Wade, the decades-old highly controversial early 1970s decision that on a wide scale legalized abortion in America.