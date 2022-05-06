Trump Attacks Dave McCormick: ‘Nice Guy,’ but ‘Not MAGA’

Former President Donald Trump attacked Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dave McCormick at a rally held on Friday night in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, in support of Mehmet Oz.

Trump painted McCormick as a “liberal Wall Street Republican” during Friday night’s rally and mentioned that the businessman “fought hard” for his endorsement.

Trump said:

Dr. Oz is running against the liberal Wall Street Republican named David McCormick, who I’ve known. And David’s another one, in all fairness, and he will say this, he fought hard for it. He wanted it. He hired almost every person that worked anywhere. If anybody was within 200 miles of me, he hired them. But he did want my endorsement very badly, but I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t do it. I know ’em both.

Trump then attacked McCormick for his comments about Trump’s involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots, in which he said Trump “has some responsibility, a lot of responsibility.”

“David came out very strongly against me on numerous occasions. This was before he was going to run all of a sudden, he said, ‘Boy, I like this guy a lot.’ Including with respect to the disinformation spread about January 6, total disinformation,” Trump said.

Trump added McCormick “may be a nice guy, but he’s not MAGA,” and likened him to retiring Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted to convict Trump on the second impeachment article.

“So I don’t know David well, and he may be a nice guy, but he’s not MAGA. He’s not MAGA. He’s more Toomey than he is MAGA,” Trump said.

Trump then attacked McCormick for working “with a company that managed money for Communist China.”

Trump said:

I do know that he was with a company that managed money for Communist China. And he is absolutely the candidate of special interest and globalists, and the Washington establishment and those are the people that are not only spending millions and millions of dollars on his campaign. They have unlimited money to just try and destroy Oz. But they want to destroy this great warrior and a truly nice person, not gonna do it. And they’re also the people that are ripping off the United States with the bad trade deals, open borders, and every other thing that the people in this audience will never stand for.

The former President said that McCormick is “totally controlled” by “the old broken down crow” Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

He also said McCormick would “fit in so nicely” with congressional RINOs like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

“That’s the way it is. And we can’t let it happen. He will quickly fold to the fake news, David ‘He’s going to fold’ McCormick, and he’s going to fold immediately to the radical left Democrats,” Trump said. “That’s the way it is and that’s the way he is. Oz will never do that. He will fight till the end, and he will always have your back.”

Despite Trump’s attacks against McCormick, the crowd consistently booed Oz, whether it was when his campaign ads appeared on the screen, when other speakers mentioned him, or when he took the stage himself.