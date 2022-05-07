Exclusive — Sen. Marsha Blackburn: SCOTUS Leak Was the ‘Opening Day of Primary Season’

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said whoever leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion overruling Roe v. Wade should be punished “to the full extent” and told Breitbart News Saturday that the historic leak marked “opening day of primary season for the 2022 elections.”

“Somebody chose to do this to betray the trust that has been placed upon them,” Blackburn said, noting that there is a “really small universe of people that have access to this.”

“I think that the Marshal of the Court who’s conducting the investigation is going to very quickly hone down on who did this,” she said, adding that the leaker was clearly trying to create ‘problems’ for Justice Samuel Alito.

“Right, middle, left, whomever they are, they should be punished to the full extent,” Blackburn said, adding that the left is pumping out nothing but disinformation on the possible ruling.

“This decision doesn’t put a ban on abortion, which is what the left would have you believe,” she said, explaining that “the decision for the regulation and the rules that are going to govern the abortion procedures in any given state will be set by the state.”

Host Matthew Boyle asked Blackburn about Democrat attempts to pack the court in light of the leaked opinion.

“We would hope that they realize that they cannot do this.” she said. She also noted that the Biden administration is putting people in place in the district and appellate courts “that have not spent one minute being a judge, not at the city level, the county level, the state level. They have zero experience … in the judiciary. We have even had nominees who — they’re activists,” she said.

Blackburn expressed confidence that Republicans have the votes to “stop” Democrat attempts to abolish the filibuster in order to codify Roe v. Wade into law, which Democrat leaders have threatened to do.

She also noted that Democrats immediately politicized the leak, giving a sense of coordination behind the leak.

“This was the opening day of primary season for the 2022 elections,” Blackburn said, pointing to the protesters who quickly showed up to the Supreme Court with professionally made signs.

“I think they knew this thing was coming. They are ready to go, and immediately you have statements out by Pelosi and Schumer saying people are going to have to show up and vote and help to protect Roe v. Wade and blaming Donald Trump, and this is what elections are about,” she said. “The list goes on and on.”

However, Blackburn said she does not believe that it will work for Democrats politically, noting that Americans’ minds have changed on the issue of abortion, as many are more pro-life than they are “pro-choice.” She added that giving the states the choice in deciding how they regulate abortion is “appropriate.”

LISTEN: