At Least 15 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 15 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that two people were killed in a shooting that occurred at 2:45 p.m. Saturday near “the 11600-block of South Lowe Avenue.”

One of the dead was a 26-year-old man and the other a 64-year-old man.

The 64-year-old was identified as Larry Purnell and police noted he was not the target of the shooting. It appears he just happened to be in his front lawn when bullets were fired.

Breitbart News noted that 32 people were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago last weekend, seven of them fatally.

The Sun-Times points out 191 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through May 1, 2022.

