The billionaire Koch brothers’ network of donor class organizations are cheering President Joe Biden’s automatic extension of work permits for border crossers and illegal aliens.

This month, Biden’s United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency announced a rule that increases the automatic extension period for work permits by up to 540 days.

As Robert Law from the Center for Immigration Studies notes, many of those work permits are held by border crossers and illegal aliens:

Many of the work permit categories eligible for this auto-extension are earmarked for illegal aliens, including those who simply filed an asylum application that the government has yet to adjudicate and those with TPS.

[Emphasis added] If last week’s press release is the first time you heard about this rule, that’s because DHS published it without giving the American public any advance notice, in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). [Emphasis added]

Executives with the Koch-funded LIBRE Initiative cheered the announcement, calling the policy “a welcome fix” for businesses that employ border crossers and illegal aliens on work permits.

Their support for the policy comes as nearly 12 million Americans remain jobless, but all of them want full-time jobs with high wages and competitive benefits. Another four million Americans are underemployed, stuck in part-time jobs but want full-time employment.

The Koch-funded organization, though, wants the Biden administration to go even further and extend the automatic extension to even more foreign nationals holding American jobs.

“It’s important to acknowledge that thousands of otherwise eligible people, including many spouses of guest workers, cannot yet benefit from it because their documents that allow them to qualify have also expired due to other backlogs within the agency,” the executives wrote in a statement.

Last month, as Breitbart News reported, the Koch network launched a lobbying effort targeting Senate Republicans and Democrats to couple vague “border security” promises with an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In March, the Koch network joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the George W. Bush Institute in a lobbying effort to urge Senate Republicans to work with Senate Democrats on an expansive amnesty plan that also increases legal immigration levels.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.