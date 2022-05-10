Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) abruptly canceled a fundraiser to avoid an ethics problem after a pair of lobbyists reportedly coerced donors into thinking the event was a chance to talk with the congressman about his ongoing investigation into Washington’s NFL team, the Commanders, and its owner, Dan Snyder.

The congressman, who was trying to raise money for his reelection campaign, is also chair of the subcommittee in the House investigating the Washington Commanders for concerns over allegations of widespread sexual harassment in the organization.

On Tuesday, the same day he was scheduled to have the fundraiser, Politico reported Krishnamoorthi abruptly canceled the event after being approached by the publication the day prior regarding ethics issues revolving around the event.

Politico asked, “whether it was inappropriate for a pair of lobbyists, Mike Manatos and Tom Manatos, to explicitly invite donors to the event to discuss with the congressman the probe of the football team and its owner, Dan Snyder.”

“Linking pleas for campaign dollars to specific legislative actions is a no-no, and Krishnamoorthi’s camp quickly acknowledged as much,” Politico wrote.

A campaign spokesman for the congressman said Krishnamoorthi “is grateful that his efforts to stand up to some of the most powerful interests in Washington, from Big Tobacco to organizations like the Commanders, has generated enthusiasm from the public and some of his supporters.”

“However, we did not authorize any correspondence or outreach conducted for this general meet and greet event for Raja’s re-election campaign,” the spokesman added. “Out of an abundance of caution…this event has been canceled.”

The brothers Manatos reportedly grew up in Washington and have been “longtime adversaries” with the Commanders owner.

When Mike Manatos invited people to the fundraiser, an email from the two reportedly said, “The one person in Washington who may have found a path to getting rid of Snyder [as the team’s owner] is my good friend and Chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.”

Mike Manatos, who is president of the lobbying firm Manatos & Manatos, also noted in the email that he wanted a “small group” to meet with the congressman “to discuss his efforts.”

Politico reported that the 20-page letter the congressman sent to the Federal Trade Commission — which accused the team of engaging in “a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League (NFL)” — was also mentioned.

2022-04-12.CBM RK to Khan-FTC Re Washington Commanders by Breitbart News on Scribd

In an outreach statement for the event, Politico noted that Mike Manatos said supporters attending would have represented various Washington interests and was done without any coordination with the congressman or his staff:

In the 85 years and 3 generations that my family has been working with the federal government, when we find a Senator or Member who is doing work that we think is in the best interest of our country and our community, we are happy to try to help that policymaker remain in office. … And the only way that non-constituents can do so is by contributing to and raising funds to help them get re-elected.

Tom Manatos, who is the head of federal affairs at Block, formally known as Square, and founded the political job listing website Tom Manatos Jobs, also launched a website five years ago called FireDanSnyder.org, which is a part of the ongoing effort the Manatos brothers have to target Snyder.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.