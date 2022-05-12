Project Veritas: Whistleblower Says FBI Targeting ‘News Media’

James O’Keefe’s investigative outlet, Project Veritas, reported Wednesday that a source within the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had revealed that the agency is targeting the “news media,” including Project Veritas itself.

In a video appearing to show an interview with the FBI whistleblower, the “special agent,” whose identity was concealed, told O’Keefe that “Project Veritas appears to be a victim of political undertakings” in connection with a raid last year.

BREAKING: @FBI Whistleblower LEAKS Docs Showing Bureau Targeting “News Media” Under "Sensitive Investigative Matters" Alleges “Political Undertakings” & Reveals “Vast Majority” of FBI Agents ‘Troubled’ by Direction Agency is Going#FBIwhistleblower pic.twitter.com/FgiUIBa8xK — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) May 12, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, the FBI conducted a predawn raid on O’Keefe’s home last November 7, apparently searching for clues relating to the theft of a diary written by Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s daughter. Project Veritas obtained the diary — legally, it claims — during the 2020 election, but voluntarily turned it over to law enforcement rather than publish its contents. The FBI began searching O’Keefe’s private phone — and the New York Times mysteriously began publishing legal memoranda prepared for O’Keefe by attorneys. (O’Keefe is suing the Times for defamation in a separate case in New York.)

The alleged FBI whistleblower, and the redacted document that Project Veritas says the whistleblower provided, appear to show that the outlet was investigated under a “news media” classification, with cell phone location data used in the inquiry.

The whistleblower is seen to say in the video that his goal is to encourage “a nonpartisan law enforcement agency.”

