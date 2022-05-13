Democrats have signaled that they are most worried about facing businessman Dave McCormick in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate election, according to recent attacks from the Democrat Senate Campaign Committee (DSCC).

McCormick is currently in a statistical tie with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary, according to recent polls.

DSCC’s latest attack tweeted out on Friday criticizes McCormick for his work with former President George W. Bush’s administration. Senate Democrats painted McCormick as a “wealthy Wall Street insider” out to destroy social security.

On the other hand, Democrats are reportedly “salivating at the prospect” of running against Barnette in the general election. Democrats would similarly see no issue with Oz as they have indicated they would use his ties to Turkey against him in the general election.

If the amount of tweets spent attacking candidates is any indication, the Democrats likely perceive McCormick as their biggest threat in November.

DSCC has consistently tweeted attacks against McCormick and his campaign since March. Most of their attacks accuse him of being a “fraud” or an “outsourcer.”

In comparison, DSCC has only tweeted about Oz three times since the beginning of 2022, with two of those sent in early January.

Additionally, the Senate Democrats’ Twitter account has made no mention of Barnette or her campaign, giving credibility to the reports that Democrats are not afraid of facing her in the general election.

Although the Democrats are seemingly worried most about McCormick, former President Donald Trump believes that Oz is the candidate “most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat.”

Pennsylvania Republican voters will decide which candidate to send to the general election when the primaries occur on Tuesday, May 17.