Democrats Signal Dave McCormick as Biggest Threat in Pennsylvania Senate General Election 

Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania during a campaign event in Coplay, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Democrats have signaled that they are most worried about facing businessman Dave McCormick in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate election, according to recent attacks from the Democrat Senate Campaign Committee (DSCC).

McCormick is currently in a statistical tie with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and Kathy Barnette in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary, according to recent polls.

DSCC’s latest attack tweeted out on Friday criticizes McCormick for his work with former President George W. Bush’s administration. Senate Democrats painted McCormick as a “wealthy Wall Street insider” out to destroy social security.

On the other hand, Democrats are reportedly “salivating at the prospect” of running against Barnette in the general election. Democrats would similarly see no issue with Oz as they have indicated they would use his ties to Turkey against him in the general election.

FILE - Mehmet Oz takes part in a forum for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, Pa., on April 2, 2022. Former President Donald Trump's late endorsements in hypercompetitive Republican Senate primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania have unlocked a flood of support for his chosen candidates, including millions in cash. But the endorsements have also provoked backlash from some Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)FILE - Mehmet Oz takes part in a forum for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, Pa., on April 2, 2022. Former President Donald Trump's late endorsements in hypercompetitive Republican Senate primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania have unlocked a flood of support for his chosen candidates, including millions in cash. But the endorsements have also provoked backlash from some Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Mehmet Oz takes part in a forum for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, PA, on April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

If the amount of tweets spent attacking candidates is any indication, the Democrats likely perceive McCormick as their biggest threat in November.

DSCC has consistently tweeted attacks against McCormick and his campaign since March. Most of their attacks accuse him of being a “fraud” or an “outsourcer.”

In comparison, DSCC has only tweeted about Oz three times since the beginning of 2022, with two of those sent in early January.

Additionally, the Senate Democrats’ Twitter account has made no mention of Barnette or her campaign, giving credibility to the reports that Democrats are not afraid of facing her in the general election.

Although the Democrats are seemingly worried most about McCormick, former President Donald Trump believes that Oz is the candidate “most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat.”

Pennsylvania Republican voters will decide which candidate to send to the general election when the primaries occur on Tuesday, May 17.

