Buffalo Mayor Pushes ‘Sensible Gun Control’ After Grocery Attack

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown pushed for “sensible gun control” after Saturday’s attack on Tops Friendly Market left 10 dead and three injured.

Breitbart News reported Buffalo police chief Joseph Gramaglia’s comments that the attack was carried out by “an 18-year-old white male” who drove “hours” to reach the grocery store.

New York has some of the more stringent gun controls in the Union, including universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

On Sunday, Mayor Brown called for more gun control. The New York Times quoted Brown saying, “Those that have been obstructionists to sensible gun control, to reforming the way guns are allowed to proliferate and fall into the wrong hands in this country.”

The gun used in Saturday’s Buffalo attack was legally obtained by the attacker via a purchase from a gun store. Purchases from brick and mortar gun stores require background checks for sale completion.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) also called for more gun control, saying, “Wild access to guns unfettered — we need national laws to deal with this.”

