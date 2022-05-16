Poll: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) leads Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke in the Lone Star State, a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll release Sunday found.

Overall, 56 percent of Texas voters said the country is headed in the wrong direction, and a plurality, 48 percent, blamed President Joe Biden and Congress for inflation and the higher cost of living in their state.

That does not bode well for O’Rourke, as his party has complete control in Washington and he also supports the same types of actions and policies taken by Democrat officials.

While Abbott has a slightly better approval than O’Rourke – 46 percent approve of the governor while 44 percent report an at least “somewhat” favorable impression of the O’Rourke – voters are still choosing Abbott in the race.

He leads the pack with 46 percent support, followed by O’Rourke with 39 percent. Third party candidates failed to garner double digit support, as Texans tend to support some of Abbott’s most recent headliner moves:

Also, 55% of Texans approve of Abbott’s decision to spend billions of state dollars to deploy soldiers and police at the border, and 51% favor his recent move to provide bus rides for migrants to Washington, D.C. Nearly two-thirds of state voters support the federal public health order that closes U.S. borders to immigrants without visas, known as Title 42.

NEW: Dallas Morning News / UT-Tyler 2022 Texas Governor

(R) Greg Abbott 46% (+7)

(D) Beto O'Rourke's 39% May 2-10 / 1,232 RV https://t.co/0Pny7VksU7 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 15, 2022

What is more, those who say they will vote for Abbott remain solid on their decision, as 71 percent said they are “certain” and another 17 percent said they “probably will not” change their mind. Just 11 percent said they “could” change their mind on the Republican.

O’Rourke’s numbers are not as solid, as 46 percent said they are “certain” they will vote for him and 22 percent said they will “probably” not change their mind. Over one-quarter, 28 percent, said they could change their mind on the Democrat.

The survey, taken May 2-10, 2022, among 1,232 registered voters, has a +/- 2.8 percent margin of error.

In recent weeks, O’Rourke has accused the governor of pursuing a “war on women” while also criticizing him for protecting children from transgender procedures. During an appearance on MSNBC this month, Abbott labeled Texas as a “laboratory for extremism when it comes to voter suppression” as well as “permit-less carry” and “now ending the right to privacy, abortion, starting from conception.”