Poll: Vast Majority Opposed to Transgender Procedures for Children

Radical transgender activists appear to be in the minority as the vast majority of American voters are opposed to gender alteration procedures performed on minors, and most do not believe that “transgenderism” is healthy for anyone.

That consideration and more is found in a Summit Ministries/McLaughlin and Associates survey released Tuesday.

According to the survey, 64 percent of American voters who offered an opinion consider “transgenderism” an unhealthy condition.

However, an even stronger majority of those who offered an opinion on the issue, 90 percent, are against minors undergoing permanent gender alteration procedures.

They say they should be “required to wait until they are legal adults before undergoing permanent gender alteration.”

The same percentage, 90 percent, also believe the medical professionals who perform these procedures should be fully transparent and “required by law to disclose the common, long-term medical and psychological impact of such procedures.”

The strong majority opinion is significant, as transgender activists have attacked attempts to protect children from such procedures. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), for example, came under fire after directing the state to investigate child transgender procedures, deeming it “child abuse” under existing Texas law.

President Joe Biden lashed out, categorizing Abbott’s action as “government overreach at its worst.”

Weeks later, Biden released a video, encouraging parents to affirm their child’s gender, even if it is opposite of their biological sex.

“To parents of transgender children, affirming your child’s [claimed transgender] identity [is] one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy,” Biden said at the time as part of a “Transgender Day of Visibility” PR event.

The survey also asked respondents for their opinion on gender issues becoming a topic of discussion in classrooms. Florida, particularly, sparked that debate nationwide after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a law barring classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

Radical leftists falsely labeled the measure “Don’t Say Gay,” even though it does not ban a specific word or phrase, nor does it single out specific sexual orientation.

Despite the media’s attempts to paint the law has fundamentally wrong, 72 percent of voters “do not believe schools should teach about sexual identity and sexual behavior with elementary-age children.” What is more, just short of one-third, 30 percent, believe it is “dangerous and could lead to children being groomed for sexual encounters at a young age.”

The survey also examined a fundamental question that radical leftists have also turned into a highly contested debate: The difference between men and women. Overall, 93 percent of voters believe it is possible to distinguish between men and women,” but seven percent disagree.

The survey, taken April 22-26, 2022, among 1,000 general election voters, has a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error.