Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture who is vying to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in this year’s gubernatorial race, on Thursday blamed rising gas and food prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin and demanded the governor take emergency action, seemingly advocating to force retailers to sell at a loss.

“I am writing to urge you to issue an emergency declaration due to the high cost of food and gas in Florida,” she wrote in the letter, stating that “gasoline and grain prices have risen as a direct result of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, and lingering supply chain issues from the pandemic”:

If a state of emergency is issued, my Department would then be able to issue an emergency order suspending statutory provisions in Chapter 526, Florida Statutes, that prohibit gasoline retailers from selling gasoline below cost to customers. We need to be doing everything possible to help lower prices for Floridians in need, and I am eager to take this step to lower prices — which my Department can only take during a state of emergency.

I am calling on @GovRonDeSantis to issue an emergency declaration easing the burden of skyrocketing food and gas prices on consumers and allowing @FDACS to take emergency action under its gas regulatory authority. Floridians need relief NOW, not right before the election. pic.twitter.com/etDStT4DHr — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) May 19, 2022

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw pointed to several key problems in Fried’s request, calling it “delusional on many levels” as it does not explain why gas prices began rising far before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — a similar point to that made by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Thursday.

“Government cannot force retailers to sell at a loss; that would cause bankruptcy & lower supply,” she continued, adding that “Gas stations won’t voluntarily sell at a loss” either:

Delusional on many levels.

1) Russia's invasion of Ukraine doesn't explain why gas prices spiked 41% from January 2021-January 2022

2) Government cannot force retailers to sell at a loss; that would cause bankruptcy & lower supply

3) Gas stations won't voluntarily sell at a loss https://t.co/qvIQT5dXTJ — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 19, 2022

Governor's office has responded to this. @ChristinaPushaw said in a statement: "…Fried is trying to leverage this issue for political grandstanding by proposing a policy that does not make sense." Puts blame on @POTUS for high gas prices. Full comments below: https://t.co/2Q1F8oAd6Y pic.twitter.com/hk2TA30i6T — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) May 19, 2022

Here is what this would actually do: It would allow major chains, who can afford a temporary loss in profits, to drop their prices below cost to drive small business owners out of business. Therefore, cornering the market and reducing competition. Then they can raise their prices https://t.co/IjJdurq4ip — Jon McGowan (@JonMcGowanFL) May 19, 2022

Hawley on Thursday faced similar statements while questioning Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, who also blamed rising prices on Putin.

“From January to August, the price of gasoline was up over 30 percent in my state alone. It has been a continuous, continuous upward tick since then,” Hawley said during the hearing, laying out what Biden did since taking office. Hawley continued:

He immediately reentered the Paris Climate Accord. He canceled the Keystone Pipeline. He halted leasing programs in ANWR. He issued a 60-day halt on all new oil and gas leases and drilling permits on federal lands and waters. That’s nationwide. That accounts, by the way, for 25 percent of U.S. oil production.

“He directed federal agencies to eliminate all supports for fossil fuels. He imposed new regulations on oil and gas and methane emissions. Those were all just in the first few days,” he continued.

