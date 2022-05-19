Report: Bill Barr in Talks to Cooperate with Jan. 6 Panel

William Barr, who served as U.S. attorney general under then-President Donald Trump, is in talks to cooperate with the Congressional committee investigating the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a Thursday report.

Axios reports:

Barr is likely to cooperate with the committee, according to a source familiar with his thinking. Tim Mulvey, a spokesman for the Jan. 6 committee, declined to comment. […] No firm decision has been made by the committee on whether to invite Barr to appear in the public hearings that begin in June.

Barr has said Trump became angry at him for dismissing the president’s claims of election fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

“I told him that all this stuff was bullshit… about election fraud. And, you know, it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was,” Barr told MSNBC in March.

Barr previously told the Associated Press that he had not seen evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the news outlet.

Barr resigned from the Department of Justice on December 14.