Rep. Ted Budd has a narrow lead over the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, according to a recently released poll.

With the support of former President Donald Trump, Budd beat his establishment-backed competitor, former Gov. Pat McCrory, in North Carolina’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday.

Budd, who is serving his third term in the House, leads by one percent over Cheri Beasley, 44 to 43 percent, according to the first polling data released after the primary election.

Beasley is a “radical candidate” that “loves Joe Biden’s radical policies,” according to Budd. The North Carolina congressman recently told Breitbart News that Beasley’s efforts to paint herself as a moderate are misguided.

Beasley said:

I can tell you, there is nothing further from the truth. She is a radical candidate. She loves Joe Biden’s radical policies, and she will stay with him even though she’ll find out ways to skip the vice president when she’s in town, skip the president when he’s in North Carolina — that’s for political expedience, but believe me, she is no moderate.

The poll also found that Budd leads with unaffiliated voters by 40 to 32 percent. A quarter of North Carolina voters still remain undecided.

The poll surveyed 500 voters from May 12 to May 16 and has a 4.38 percent margin of error.