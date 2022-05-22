House and Senate Republicans who voted to give $40 billion in additional American taxpayer funding to Ukraine also helped rubber stamp $900 million to fund President Joe Biden’s mass immigration priorities.

Late last week, only 57 House Republicans and 11 Senate Republicans voted in opposition to Biden’s $40 billion in additional Ukraine aid. That boondoggle package includes $900 million to fund more immigration from Ukraine even as thousands of Ukrainians pile up at the southern border to get into the U.S.

As part of those millions in funds, Ukrainians will be provided with medical services, housing money, and “culturally and linguistically appropriate services.”

The package states:

For an additional amount for ‘‘Refugee and Entrant Assistance’’, $900,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2023, for carrying out refugee and entrant assistance activities in support of citizens or nationals of Ukraine, or a person who last habitually resided in Ukraine, for whom such refugee and entrant assistance activities are authorized: Provided, That amounts made available under this heading in this Act may be used for grants or contracts with qualified organizations, including nonprofit entities, to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate services, including wraparound services, housing assistance, medical assistance, legal assistance, and case management assistance. [Emphasis added]

The majority of House and Senate Republicans voted for the funding, including GOP House and Senate leadership, despite record-breaking illegal immigration levels at the U.S.-Mexico border with no plans to close up gaps in the border wall that remain fully open.

Last month, Breitbart News exclusively reported how the Biden administration had transformed the nation’s Ports of Entry into DMV-style processing centers for Ukrainians who were flying into Tijuana, Mexico, to get released into the U.S.

One source described the process as a “DMV for Ukrainians.”

Already, Biden has extended the quasi-amnesty program known as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to about 75,000 Ukrainians. Likewise, Biden has opened a new migration pipeline for Ukrainians where they can apply to come to the U.S. while in Europe.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.