CBS Poll: Joe Biden’s Job Approval at 34% with Independents

Only 34 percent of independents in the United States approve of how Joe Biden handles his job as president, a recent CBS News/You Gov poll revealed.

The poll found that 66 percent of the 653 independent respondents disapproved of Biden’s job as president.

The poll, taken from May 18 to 20, found that overall from all the 2026 respondents, only 44 percent approved of the president’s job performance compared to 56 percent who said they disapproved.

Biden polling in the low thirties with independents comes as the president is looking to spend more time on the campaign trail trying to potentially help vulnerable members in the House and Senate win reelection, as well as tout the very few agenda items the Democrats with total control of Congress have been able to accomplish.

But, after being in office for over a year, Biden has seen some of the lowest approval ratings after dealing with many problems such as the supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and botched Afghanistan withdrawal. And the “marquee legislation” of his legislative agenda, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB), has been dead in the water for months.

This comes roughly six months before the midterm elections in November in the middle of the primary season where Biden’s endorsement has a lackluster effect on candidates.

Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR), who was one of the first to receive Biden’s endorsement, has appeared to lose his primary to a far-left-backed challenger, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who held a massive lead over the Biden-backed incumbent.

Biden’s new press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to downplay the failed endorsement last week, telling reporters that the White House was “not at all” concerned about Schrader’s potential loss and did not see the president’s endorsement of the Oregon Democrat as a rebuke of his agenda while arguing both candidates were supportive of Biden.

The CBS News/You Gov poll was conducted from May 18 to 20 and surveyed 2,041 adults in the U.S. overall. The poll also saw an approximate 2.5 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence interval.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.