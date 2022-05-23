Watch: Democrat Marie Newman Claims Supreme Court Won’t Stop at Abortion, Will Come for Civil Rights

Left-wing Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL), running in the Democrat primary against colleague Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL), claimed in a recent candidate forum that the Supreme Court will go after economic rights, healthcare rights, LGBTQ rights, civil rights, and voting rights, if the High Court successfully overturns Roe v. Wade.

Newman, during the League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn Candidates Forum at the beginning of the month, stated she has been in the “fight” for women’s rights and access to reproductive care for 30 years and noted that “we need leaders right now that are very serious” about being pro-abortion, allowing for the killing of unborn American children.

She acknowledged that while she is “obviously” pro-abortion, her state will be fine if Roe is overturned since “access to abortion is enshrined with a law that was created two years ago.”

However, Newman said other states are going to be in “dire shape” if Roe is overturned, claiming “all of that is that all of our rights are at jeopardy” but “particularly will be at risk is women of color, and folks that are in disadvantaged areas.” Abortion clinics are often set up in proximity to areas with a high percentage of racial and ethnic minorities.

“This very conservative court isn’t [just] going to be happy with taking women’s agency over their body away,” she added.

They’re going to be coming after your economic rights for health care rights, LGBTQ rights, and civil rights and voting rights. We must put a stop to this and federalize a pro being pro-choice and allowing it to be enshrined in the Women’s Health Protection Act.

Watch:

But, the “Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA),” for which she voted and of which she was an original cosponsor, shows how radical the congresswoman’s stance is by supporting late term abortion — up until the moment of birth — which is “enshrined” in the bill. The legislation, which passed the House and failed in the Senate, is an extreme federal takeover of abortion regulation.

As summarized by the Catholic News Agency:

The WHPA would prohibit abortion restrictions or bans “that are more burdensome than those restrictions imposed on medically comparable procedures, do not significantly advance reproductive health or the safety of abortion services, and make abortion services more difficult to access.” The act’s text lists a series of specific restrictions it would do away with, on everything from limitations on telemedicine to restrictions around viability, which the act defines as the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb — determined by “the good-faith medical judgment of the treating health care provider.”

Newman also supports having taxpayers foot the bill for abortions.

She was also an original cosponsor of the “Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance Act,” which would reverse the Hyde Amendment and allow anyone who receives health care or insurance from the federal government — such as Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and Veterans Administration — to have coverage for abortions.

Newman, who finds herself in a member-on-member primary due to new congressional map lines created by the redistricting process, is running in a district that has the potential to be vulnerable enough for a well-placed Republican candidate to go against whoever ends up being the Democrat nominee.

House Republican-aligned groups such as the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) have gone after the congresswoman, naming her as one of the top targets in the midterm elections. After striving to win back the House in 2020, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

To win the majority requires a net gain of only five Republican seats in November, and a lot is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Losing either one could mean the Democrats and President Joe Biden will have a more challenging time passing their partisan agenda items before the next presidential election.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.