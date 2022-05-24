While speaking at Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the Texas elementary school shooting by saying we, as a nation, must have “the courage to take action.”

Harris said, “Enough is enough.”

She added, “As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action. And understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again.”

Breitbart News reported that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to news of the Texas shooting by calling for more gun control on a “nationwide” basis.

And CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, while covering the shooting, said, “Every time there is an incident like this you hear about efforts to deal with mentally unstable people who can certainly go out there and buy a weapon of mass destruction, go out there and buy a gun or rifle or some sort of assault-type weapon and go to there and eventually start killing wonderful, wonderful, people.”

