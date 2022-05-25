Former President Donald Trump will speak at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) Annual Leadership Forum this week in the wake of the horrific tragedy at a Texas elementary school, previewing an “important address to America.”

“America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship,” Trump said in an update to his TruthSocial account Wednesday.

“That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America. In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and for our entire nation—we are all in this together!” he added.

NEW: Texas DPS tells me there was in fact a school police officer on campus at Robb Elementary who exchanged gunfire with the shooter and the officer was shot & injured. That is when the shooter ran inside the school, barricaded himself in a class, & began killing. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 25, 2022

The tragedy has sparked another partisan battle as demands for gun control permeate Washington, DC, again. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said action will be taken “within hours” to ultimately force a vote on gun control.

As Breitbart News detailed:

According to the NYT, the vote will be focused on expanding background checks to cover sales at gun shows and “gun buyers on the internet.” This despite reports that indicate the alleged Robb Elementary School attacker purchased both his rifles from an FFL at a gun store; such a purchase already requires a background check. … Democrats unsuccessfully pushed an expansion of background checks in response to the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School as well. That push was undercut by public knowledge that such an expansion would not have prevented the Sandy Hook attack, as the guns used in the heinous were stolen rather than purchased.

Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the February 14, 2018, attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, spoke out following Tuesday’s tragedy.

“We print money and send billions around the world, yet we leave our children unprotected,” he said:

-Armed guard

-Single point of entry

-Teacher training We send out $Billions to other countries all the time. Why not fund school safety in America? — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) May 25, 2022

“Everyone in the country thinks it can’t happen to them, but if your school isn’t secure, it can,” he told Breitbart News.

“Parents who do not insist on safety precautions are rolling the dice every day when they drop their kids off at the school,” he added.