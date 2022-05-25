Donald Trump to Deliver ‘Important Address’ at NRA Convention: America Needs ‘Real Solutions and Real Leadership’

DALLAS, TX - MAY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump greets supporters at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum during the NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on May 4, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. The National Rifle Association's annual meeting and exhibit runs through Sunday. (Photo by …
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) Annual Leadership Forum this week in the wake of the horrific tragedy at a Texas elementary school, previewing an “important address to America.”

“America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship,” Trump said in an update to his TruthSocial account Wednesday.

“That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America. In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and for our entire nation—we are all in this together!” he added.

Trump’s preview follows news of the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two adults dead. Border Patrol agents, the BORTAC special response team, and Texas Highway Patrol troopers arrived on the scene along with first responders. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) described the shooter, who was killed, as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos:

The tragedy has sparked another partisan battle as demands for gun control permeate Washington, DC, again. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said action will be taken “within hours” to ultimately force a vote on gun control.

As Breitbart News detailed:

According to the NYT, the vote will be focused on expanding background checks to cover sales at gun shows and “gun buyers on the internet.” This despite reports that indicate the alleged Robb Elementary School attacker purchased both his rifles from an FFL at a gun store; such a purchase already requires a background check.

Democrats unsuccessfully pushed an expansion of background checks in response to the December 14, 2012, attack on Sandy Hook Elementary School as well.

That push was undercut by public knowledge that such an expansion would not have prevented the Sandy Hook attack, as the guns used in the heinous were stolen rather than purchased.

Andrew Pollack, who lost his daughter Meadow in the February 14, 2018, attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, spoke out following Tuesday’s tragedy.

“We print money and send billions around the world, yet we leave our children unprotected,” he said:

“Everyone in the country thinks it can’t happen to them, but if your school isn’t secure, it can,” he told Breitbart News.

“Parents who do not insist on safety precautions are rolling the dice every day when they drop their kids off at the school,” he added.

