Liz Cheney Tests Positive for Chinese Coronavirus After Being Vaccinated

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Wednesday tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus after being vaccinated and boosted.

“While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning,” Cheney said in a statement. “I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC’s guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming.”

Cheney’s positive test came while she is battling to stay in Congress after bucking the America First agenda, which has become very popular among Republican primary voters throughout the nation.

Cheney is campaigning against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, a strong threat to the establishment Republican order in Washington, DC.

In May, Cheney benefited from a Democrat-linked public relations firm encouraging Democrats to vote in the open Republican primary. The PR company has worked for President Biden’s campaign arm, Planned Parenthood, and Black Lives Matter in the past. It is unknown who is paying the group to push Democrats to vote for Cheney in the Republican primary.

Cheney has allied herself with Democrats in the past. She accepted an appointment from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the January 6 Committee, playing a key role in using the committee as an overbroad cudgel against Republicans. Cheney also reportedly “orchestrated unprecedented” GOP sabotage by generating a Republican hit piece in the Washington Post.

In May 2021, Cheney was removed as GOP conference chair after the Republican caucus held a no-confidence vote. In November, the Wyoming GOP voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican. In February, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) endorsed Cheney’s opponent, Hageman.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø.