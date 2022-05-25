‘Sick Son of a B*tch’: Uvalde Mayor Shouts Down Beto O’Rourke for Heckling

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke interrupts a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 25, 2022, following a shooting the day before at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
Wendell Husebø

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shouted down gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for heckling Gov. Greg Abbott (R) during a Wednesday press event.

The press conference followed Tuesday’s school shooting of 19 children and two adults at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

“Sick son of a bitch,” McLaughlin stood up and said to O’Rourke, who was standing up in front of the dais while blocking those in attendance.

“Asshole,” McLaughlin added to insult O’Rourke.

The video’s audio indicates O’Rourke blamed Abbott for the shooting. “This was totally preventable,” Beto shouted at the governor. “You’re doing nothing, this is totally predictable.”

O’Rourke was rebuffed and ushered out of the room by security as onlookers held out their phones to catch a snippet of the heckler.

Blue checkmarks on Twitter erupted after the incident. While Republicans condemned O’Rourke’s antics, leftists cheered the disruptive behavior as “speaking truth to power” and means of change:

