Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin shouted down gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for heckling Gov. Greg Abbott (R) during a Wednesday press event.

The press conference followed Tuesday’s school shooting of 19 children and two adults at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

“Sick son of a bitch,” McLaughlin stood up and said to O’Rourke, who was standing up in front of the dais while blocking those in attendance.

“Asshole,” McLaughlin added to insult O’Rourke.

#BREAKING: The moment TX Dem. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupted the Uvalde shooting press conference. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin can be hear calling O’Rourke a “sick son of a bitch” as O’Rourke shouts “you’re doing nothing, this is totally predicable”. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/9TigShnT1v — Alexandria Hernandez (@AlexandriaHrndz) May 25, 2022

The video’s audio indicates O’Rourke blamed Abbott for the shooting. “This was totally preventable,” Beto shouted at the governor. “You’re doing nothing, this is totally predictable.”

O’Rourke was rebuffed and ushered out of the room by security as onlookers held out their phones to catch a snippet of the heckler.

Blue checkmarks on Twitter erupted after the incident. While Republicans condemned O’Rourke’s antics, leftists cheered the disruptive behavior as “speaking truth to power” and means of change:

At least @BetoORourke has the balls to speak truth to power! Let’s elect him! https://t.co/msom2lP79a — Dr. Robyn Henderson-Espinoza ✊🏽 (@irobyn) May 25, 2022

More politicians need to stand up and be “out of line” – who’s the guy who told Beto he’s out of line – anyone know? https://t.co/ARYCoe97Mh — Reshma Gopaldas (@reshingbull) May 25, 2022

Hell yeah @BetoORourke. We need disruption until we get change. https://t.co/UchotmdiTy — Dr. Megan Ellyia Green 🌹 (@MeganEllyia) May 25, 2022

They called Beto an “asshole” for standing up for kids. wow. Just wow. — Tiffani Ashley Bell 🏳️‍🌈 (@tiffani) May 25, 2022

I hope Texas voters do the right thing and get Beto in office but I'm not holding my breath. Something has to change. https://t.co/DOTa4I7K3E — Chris (@CBengelCBS) May 25, 2022

