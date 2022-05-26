Elon Musk: ‘Special Permit’ Should Be Required for ‘Assault Rifles’

Early Thursday morning Elon Musk tweeted his belief people should have to get a “special permit” in order to own “assault rifles.”

He also stressed people buying such firearms should be “well vetted.”

His comments came in response to Harvard Law graduate A.J. Delgado, who asked Musk his “thoughts on the AR-15 discussion.”

Musk responded:

Assault rifles should at minimum require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

On September 27, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to FBI figures showing more people are killed with fists and feet that year than are killed with rifles of any kind.

The FBI’s crime report showed 454 people were killed with rifles in 2020 while 657 were killed with “personnel weapons,” which are defined as “hands, fists, feet, etc.”

That means a total of 454 people were killed by perps using firearms that fall into the category of “rifle,” and in that category the guns Democrats label “assault weapons” or “assault rifles” are but a fraction.

Breitbart News also pointed out FBI crime report showed more than 3.5 times more people were stabbed to death in 2020 than were killed with rifles. The report shows 454 people were shot and killed with rifles in 2020 while 1,732 were stabbed or hacked to death with “knives or cutting instruments.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.