Jim Bognet, a Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidate in Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District, declared on Breitbart News Saturday that unseating “lap dog” Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-PA) in November “will be a giant repudiation of the Biden-Pelosi agenda.”

Discussing his congressional district and other candidates, Bognet explained that “Republicans want candidates who will fight” because everyday people are “sick and tired of getting rolled.”

“We’re in an existential battle. We’re dealing with woke liberals that really want to change America for the worse from, you know, transsexual ideology to woke-ism to cancel culture,” he added. “I hear constantly: We need people that will go to Washington and fight against this. Like illegal immigration has been destroying parts of America for the last 25 years. …We need people that’ll go and finish the president — President Trump’s — wall.”

Bognet continued to say that Scranton and Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District is Trump’s country. “These are people that, you know, working-class folks that signed up with President Trump when he ran for office. So it was great to have him come to Pennsylvania and campaign for me,” he added.

The Trump-endorsed Republican explained that the party is changing from what it used to be. “I think you’re seeing a Republican Party that is changing to represent the working class people that have pulled themselves up by their own bootstraps, and not necessarily representing the country club Republicans of a generation or two ago.”

After defeating former Democrat Mike Marsicano in the Republican primary early this month and looking toward the November general election, he stated that the change in his district is beneficial to him because his opponent, the Democrat congressman, “is one of those country club guys.”

He added that Matt Cartwright, the Democrat who represents Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District, is “a guy who owns four homes, and is worth $20,000,000. And fits in right in there with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, people that have made their life in so-called public service but somehow seem to be worth $100 million in the deal.”

“People want candidates who represent them and live like them and understand the pocketbook issues facing them,” he explained.

“We’re seeing in our polling, people are turning their backs on Joe Biden and Matt Cartwright because of economic issues, that kind of kitchen-table economic issues that are devastating American working-class families, so I think we’re seeing a major shift,” he added. “We are seeing the vast majority of my district trend America First Republican. And I believe that when we get to November — Matt, it’s very simple.”

If voters in the Eighth Congressional District are “sick and tired” of paying for the skyrocketing price of gas and diesel, he said, they “should vote for me because I and fellow Republicans will bring change to Washington.”

“I think when I beat Matt Cartwright, who’s a lap dog to Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden in Joe Biden’s hometown, when I beat him and beat him big here in November, that will be a giant repudiation of the Biden-Pelosi agenda, the liberal Build Back Better BS agenda that they’ve jammed down our throats. That’ll be the American people starting here in Scranton and Wilkes Barre and Hazleton, PA, standing up and saying, ‘We don’t want to spend another $5 trillion of deficit spending.'”

