Ron DeSantis’s Memorial Day Message: ‘We Would Not Be the Country that We Are Without Those Patriots’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday stressed the importance of reflecting on Memorial Day, emphasizing that we “would not be the country that we are without those patriots sacrificing their lives so that we could pursue happiness.”

“I want to wish everybody a happy Memorial Day weekend, and I hope you enjoy yourselves,” the governor, who served in the U.S. Navy, began in a video statement posted to social media.

“And as you’re doing that, I hope that you take some time to reflect on the reason that we have Memorial Day,” he continued.

“From the founding of our country all the way to the present, we’ve had people that have been willing to serve this country in uniform and give the last full measure of devotion so that we could be a free society,” he said, recognizing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

“We would not be the country that we are without those patriots sacrificing their lives so that we could pursue happiness,” he added. “God bless their memory and God bless all of you.”

Happy Memorial Day! Thank you to those who have served our country in uniform and gave their last full measure of devotion to our nation. God bless them and their memory. pic.twitter.com/gCWbhDNBIJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 30, 2022

Several other notable figures released similar messages on Memorial Day — from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to former first lady Melania Trump:

On #MemorialDay, we honor and remember those who had gone before and paid the ultimate price to defend the Constitution of the United States of America. Always remember the cost of war and cherish those who’ve sacrificed. pic.twitter.com/yHcmrS601a — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 30, 2022

Today, on #MemorialDay 🇺🇸, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 30, 2022

On #MemorialDay, we remember the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price for our country and freedom. From Bunker Hill, to Benghazi, to Baghdad, never forget their sacrifice. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 30, 2022