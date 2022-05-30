Ron DeSantis’s Memorial Day Message: ‘We Would Not Be the Country that We Are Without Those Patriots’

Hannah Bleau

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday stressed the importance of reflecting on Memorial Day, emphasizing that we “would not be the country that we are without those patriots sacrificing their lives so that we could pursue happiness.”

“I want to wish everybody a happy Memorial Day weekend, and I hope you enjoy yourselves,” the governor, who served in the U.S. Navy, began in a video statement posted to social media.

“And as you’re doing that, I hope that you take some time to reflect on the reason that we have Memorial Day,” he continued.

“From the founding of our country all the way to the present, we’ve had people that have been willing to serve this country in uniform and give the last full measure of devotion so that we could be a free society,” he said, recognizing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

“We would not be the country that we are without those patriots sacrificing their lives so that we could pursue happiness,” he added. “God bless their memory and God bless all of you.”

Several other notable figures released similar messages on Memorial Day — from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to former first lady Melania Trump:

