CNN Writer Oliver Darcy Roasted After Encouraging Spread of Disinformation over Secret Service Security Measures for Trump NRA Speech

Oliver Darcy
CNN
Nick Gilbertson

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy is getting ripped on social media for encouraging the spread of disinformation regarding U.S. Secret Service (USSS) security measures for former President Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention Friday.

 In a tweet on Friday, Darcy said that news outlets covering Trump’s speech should note “that attendees were *not allowed* to bring their firearms into the venue.”

While Darcy attempted to rally the left-wing establishment media to embrace the narrative, many on the right were quick to call out the CNN employee, emphasizing that it is standard practice for USSS to prohibit firearms at events where a former president is in attendance. Republican strategist Arthur Schwartz called Darcy a “fraud” and highlighted that the decision was “a Secret Service call and those are the rules pretty much anywhere he goes (same with other former presidents).”

Conservative commentator and author Dan Bongino also pointed out that it is common practice for the Secret Service to prohibit spectators from bringing guns to a venue where a former president is present.

American conservative journalist Jack Posobiec echoed the sentiment.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump and the Save America PAC, slammed Darcy for “openly coordinating rapid response strategy.”

Former Navy Seal Joe Lambert slammed Darcy as an “F*ing idiot” in a tweet.

“There’s a former POTUS in that room, the Secret Service have secured the area and have weapons and are responsible for security,” he added. “You’re safe.”

Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First, asserted that Darcy knew that USSS was responsible for the measure adding that Darcy was “being an activist and trying to score political points.”

Prior to his speech at the NRA convention Friday, Trump held a moment of silence for the victims murdered in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as Breitbart News reported.

“The monster who committed this crime is pure evil, pure cruelty, pure hatred, absolute pure hatred, and while those he slaughtered are now with God in heaven, he will be eternally damned to burn in the fires of hell,” he said.

Trump also slammed the left for wasting no time in calling for gun control on the same day the nineteen children and two teachers were massacred at Robb Elementary School.

“Sadly, before the sun had even set on the horrible day of tragedy, we witnessed a now-familiar parade of cynical politicians seeking to exploit the tears of sobbing families to increase their own power and take away our constitutional rights,” Trump said.

