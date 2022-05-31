CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy is getting ripped on social media for encouraging the spread of disinformation regarding U.S. Secret Service (USSS) security measures for former President Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention Friday.

In a tweet on Friday, Darcy said that news outlets covering Trump’s speech should note “that attendees were *not allowed* to bring their firearms into the venue.”

Stories on Trump's NRA speech should make a point to underscore that attendees were *not allowed* to bring their firearms into the venue. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 27, 2022

While Darcy attempted to rally the left-wing establishment media to embrace the narrative, many on the right were quick to call out the CNN employee, emphasizing that it is standard practice for USSS to prohibit firearms at events where a former president is in attendance. Republican strategist Arthur Schwartz called Darcy a “fraud” and highlighted that the decision was “a Secret Service call and those are the rules pretty much anywhere he goes (same with other former presidents).”

That’s a Secret Service call and those are the rules pretty much anywhere he goes (same with other former presidents). You’re encouraging reporters to mislead people. You’re a fraud. https://t.co/XTHDXf6OD7 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 28, 2022

Conservative commentator and author Dan Bongino also pointed out that it is common practice for the Secret Service to prohibit spectators from bringing guns to a venue where a former president is present.

1. That’s standard USSS protocol for a former POTUS at a large venue.

2. The USSS uses a variety of FIREARMS to secure protectees.

3. Unless you’re planning to assign a full USSS detail to citizens, they should be entitled to the same protection afforded by FIREARMS. https://t.co/wU0tu9bhLy — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 28, 2022

American conservative journalist Jack Posobiec echoed the sentiment.

This has been standard for any POTUS-level event for years https://t.co/cx01W53GIP — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 28, 2022

Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump and the Save America PAC, slammed Darcy for “openly coordinating rapid response strategy.”

Woah, here’s a “journalist” openly coordinating rapid response strategy.. I mean reporting. Also, venue is packed full of highly trained, heavily armed members of LE. Unlike the Dems and Fake News CNN, Pres. Trump is consistent: protect our kids like we protect our politicians. https://t.co/uFrB928aB5 — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) May 27, 2022

Never miss an opportunity to stir the misinformation pot. Who cares about WHY attendees were “*not allowed*” to bring their firearms in when there’s a political points narrative to sell. https://t.co/BELYBFx7EO — VANESSA (@TheVFCastro) May 27, 2022

Former Navy Seal Joe Lambert slammed Darcy as an “F*ing idiot” in a tweet.

“There’s a former POTUS in that room, the Secret Service have secured the area and have weapons and are responsible for security,” he added. “You’re safe.”

F*ing idiot here and in the comments. This is the difference between a secured area and an unsecured one. There's a former POTUS in that room, the Secret Service have secured the area and have weapons and are responsible for security. You're safe. https://t.co/6RW0IYvHeb — Joel Lambert (@Joel5326) May 28, 2022

Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First, asserted that Darcy knew that USSS was responsible for the measure adding that Darcy was “being an activist and trying to score political points.”

Reporter being an activist and trying to score political points when he knows damn well that the US Secret Service is in charge of security with a former President. Key here…reporter using his position for activism. https://t.co/a4suHl58gh — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) May 28, 2022

Prior to his speech at the NRA convention Friday, Trump held a moment of silence for the victims murdered in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, as Breitbart News reported.

“The monster who committed this crime is pure evil, pure cruelty, pure hatred, absolute pure hatred, and while those he slaughtered are now with God in heaven, he will be eternally damned to burn in the fires of hell,” he said.

Trump also slammed the left for wasting no time in calling for gun control on the same day the nineteen children and two teachers were massacred at Robb Elementary School.

“Sadly, before the sun had even set on the horrible day of tragedy, we witnessed a now-familiar parade of cynical politicians seeking to exploit the tears of sobbing families to increase their own power and take away our constitutional rights,” Trump said.