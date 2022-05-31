First lady Jill and President Joe Biden argue over text messages to escape earshot of the Secret Service, Mrs. Biden told Harper’s Bazaar’s June/July issue.

The couple has termed their arguments over text as “fexting” in which they regularly spend time “hashing out their occasional spats over text” to “avoid fighting in front of the Secret Service,” the first lady revealed.

Jill Biden also indicated Joe Biden is not uncomfortable arguing over text because “there will be a record of that.”

“Joe said, ‘You realize that’s going to go down in history. There will be a record of that,’” she told the magazine about information that is not suitable (NSFW) for work.

“I won’t tell you what I called him that time,” Mrs. Biden noted.

Dr. Jill Biden has faced it all—yet she maintains the grace and conviction that has guided her all her life. For our June/July issue, @mattiekahn talks with @FLOTUS about how she balances it all, while consistently showing up for the people who need her.https://t.co/FWY3rPYVjt pic.twitter.com/1XPY00ogYm — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) May 31, 2022

Amid Joe Biden’s plummeting poll numbers, Jill Biden has been at her husband’s side — sometimes even reminding him to wave to the crowds. “Wave…wave,” Jill told Joe during this year’s Easter event.

While visiting the Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the UK last year, Mrs. Biden also reminded Joe Biden to “pay attention” when the president had turned around to look at soldiers.

“Joe, pay attention,” Jill Biden commanded.

In March, Joe Biden seemed to confuse Vice President Kamala Harris with Jill Biden. “There’s been a little change in the arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting Covid,” he said before correcting himself because he insinuated he caught coronavirus.

Joe Biden then pointed to Jill Biden “That’s right, she’s fine. Second lady – the first gentleman how about that? Joe Biden said, confusing Harris with Jill.

“I’m Joe Biden. I’m Jill Biden’s husband and proud of it.”

According to an April Harris poll, 53 percent of respondents said they had “doubts” about Biden’s mental ability. Sixty-two percent said Biden is not fit to be president because he is too old.

