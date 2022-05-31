Poll: Republican Tyler Kistner Closing in on Democrat Rep. Angie Craig

Minnesota Republican Tyler Kistner appears to be within striking distance of unseating Democrat Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) as he narrows her lead in the polls.

The latest internal poll from Cygnal, first reported by Alpha News, showed that voters in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District favor a Republican lawmaker representing their district as Craig’s lead narrows.

The internal poll showed that 42.9 percent of respondents would vote for Craig, while 38.2 percent would vote for Kistner. Thus, giving the incumbent a five-point advantage, while 4.4 percent said they would vote for the “Marijuana Party Paula Overby” candidate, 14.5 percent were undecided.

However, despite the polls, the two running against each other would be a rematch from 2020. At the time, Kistner, a former Marine Raider, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and only lost to Craig by two percentage points in the general election.

Voters in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District favor Republicans to Democrats by a 46-44% margin, according to internal polling obtained by Alpha News This is good news for Republican Kistner and a challenge for incumbent Democrat Rep. Craighttps://t.co/FN7Ic0Ygrf — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) May 30, 2022

But, this time around, President Joe Biden’s terrible poll numbers appear to be affecting the district.

A CIVIQS poll from over the Memorial Day weekend showed Biden has a 34 percent approval rating overall and only 39 percent job approval in Minnesota. But, the internal poll from Cygnal showed only 40.5 percent approve of Biden — which ultimately only helps the Republican candidate.

In fact, despite Craig carrying a slight lead on the generic congressional ballot in the district, 46 percent said they rather vote for the Republican candidate. In comparison, only 43.7 percent said they would vote for the Democrat candidates. There was still 10.3 percent undecided.

The poll also revealed that, of the undecided respondents on the generic ballot, if they were to vote between Kistner and Craig, the 41 percent would vote Republican, and 18 would vote Democrat. And with independent respondents, 45 percent said they would want to vote for a Republican with a 45 to 36 percent margin.

“Our latest polling data shows that the political environment in the district is trending strongly for Republicans, President Biden is deeply unpopular, and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner is well positioned to defeat Democratic incumbent Angie Craig,” the polling firm wrote in a memo.

Over the last year, Democrats — such as Craig — have appeared to fall in line with Biden and his policies, which have caused problems for all the lawmakers on the left. During his time as president, there has been a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, a baby formula shortage, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Meanwhile, as Alpha News noted, Kistner, like most other Republicans, appears to be campaigning around how the economy has impacted everyday Americans and highlighting the skyrocketing prices of gas, skyrocketing prices of everyday goods, and projected increases in college tuition in the North Star State.

The internal poll from Cygnal was conducted between May 14 and 15, with 450 likely general election voters in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.58 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.