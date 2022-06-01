An NBC News and MSNBC “legal analyst,” former impeachment lawyer, and Russian hoaxster, Daniel Goldman, announced Wednesday he would be running for Congress as a Democrat in New York’s newly drawn Tenth Congressional District.

The MSNBC contributor’s announcement means he is joining a crowded primary field. The district has no incumbents, as the new congressional lines were recently made from the court-ordered redistricting process.

While there are more than ten Democrats running, some of the more prominent hopefuls include former Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman (D-NY), and New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou.

However, the growing field is far from being finalized. With no incumbent, the field can change as candidates can still jump in or out of the race. The primary is set for August 23.

Axios noted that this congressional race has the potential of causing a rift within the Democrat party as all the candidates attack each other — while current and former members of Congress look to pick up some political capital.

Jones is running in the Tenth Congressional District primary after he bowed out of a primary battle against Democrat Campaign Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY). He announced he would run in Jones’ current district when a map of new congressional lines was released.

The winner only needs a simple plurality of the vote to advance in the primary, meaning they could get far less than the 50 percent mark.

Goldman announced that he would run for New York’s attorney general last year, but he suspended his efforts after incumbent Letitia James said she would run again.

However, Breitbart News chronicled some of Goldman’s previous works as an impeachment lawyer and “Russia hoaxster.”

While working under Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), he would not answer questions about if he ordered private phone logs to be matched to political targets — including some of Schiff’s political rivals — and then published as a part of a 300-page report.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak noted that Goldman’s role in the impeachment process was never fully explained, and said:

When Schiff was caught lying about whether his committee had any previous contact with the “whistleblower” who initiated the inquiry, he clarified and said Intelligence Committee staff had helped the “whistleblower” file the complaint. … As the senior staffer on the committee, Goldman was almost certainly involved with all of these relationships, and likely knows who the “whistleblower” is — and whether he is in fact Eric Ciamarella, a name the media and Big Tech censored. Goldman also was largely responsible for the committee’s report, which misstated key facts, falsified important quotes, and invented a new, unconstitutional standard for impeaching the president.

Goldman also filled in for Schiff when he bizarrely refused to appear at the House Judiciary Committee to defend his own impeachment report. Goldman also declined to explain why Schiff was absent.

He was also a “Russia hoaxster.”

While frequently appearing as a legal analyst on NBC and MSNBC, Goldman — who from 2007 and 2017 was also an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York — concluded that Trump broke the law and conspired to hide it to win the 2016 presidential election.

