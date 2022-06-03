House to Convene Public January 6 Committee Hearing Next Week

The House will convene the first public hearing for the January 6 select committee next week.
The House select committee investigating January 6 said in a statement that the hearing will reveal unseen material relating to the January 6 protests on June 9.
The hearing will serve as a review of the committee’s ten-month investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 protests.
The committee has conducted roughly 1,000 interviews closed to the public.
An aide to former President Donald Trump told CBS News that Trump will likely deliver a response to the hearings, probably in the form of statements. The aide said that the responses will likely be more general, rather than real-time rapid reactions.
January 6 committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said that they will “use a combination of witnesses, exhibits, things that we have through the tens of thousands of exhibits we’ve […] looked at, as well as the hundreds of witnesses we deposed or just talked to in general.”
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) created the nine-member committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) tapped Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN) to serve on the committee; however, Pelosi objected. Instead, Pelosi chose two Never Trump Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), to serve on the committee.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the January 6 committee, said that the hearings would have revealing information.
“The hearings will tell a story that will really blow the roof off the House,” Raskin said in April.
Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
