16 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Sixteen people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7/ Chicago Sun-Times reports that the shooting fatality was discovered Saturday at 1:30 p.m., when an individual was found shot to death inside a home “in the 3600-block of West Grenshaw Street.”

A six-year-old was shot and wounded Saturday at 4 p.m. while playing in the backyard of a home “in the 9100-block of South Paxton Avenue.”

Breitbart News noted that 46 people were shot during Memorial Day weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, ten of them fatally. The weekend’s 46 shooting victims is a significant increase over the approximately 33 people who were shot in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend 2021.

WTTW reports Chicago Police Department numbers show 239 people were shot and killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through the end of May 2022.

CPD noted 1,184 overall shooting victims, fatal and non-fatal combined, January 1, 2022, through the end of May 2022.

