Oreo Cookies Tout ‘Pride Pack’ for June Pride Month

Oreo Cookies joined the woke corporate trend this week by celebrating Pride Month with special packaging.

Partnering with the organization PFLAG, Oreo created its own limited edition “Pride Pack,” which comes “covered with words of love and support from real allies of the LGBTQ+ community.”

This Pride, we’ve worked with @PFLAG to create a Pride Pack covered with words of love and support from real allies of the LGBTQ+ community. And we’ve left a space for every #LifelongAlly to add a personal message of their own. Add yours! — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) May 6, 2022

Oreo has been pushing corporate wokeism since 2012 when the company released a gay pride Oreo cookie ad.

“We are excited to illustrate what is making history today in a fun and playful way,” Basil Maglaris, a spokeswoman for Kraft Foods wrote at the time. “As a company, Kraft Foods has a proud history of celebrating diversity and inclusiveness. We feel the OREO ad is a fun reflection of our values.”

Since then, Oreo has routinely used its products to celebrate Pride Month, taking it a step further in 2020 when the company promoted “preferred pronouns” as a sign of respect. As Breitbart News previously profiled:

Oreo is the latest company to succumb to the progressive nonfactual view of sex, asserting in a Q&A posted to social media that it is important to use the “correct” pronouns when referring to someone because it shows “respect.” “A loving world starts with respecting others,” the cookie company wrote in a social media post to its 878k Twitter followers. The tweet contained a Q&A asking, “Why do pronouns matter?” “Respect! Using someone’s pronouns (like he or she) correctly shows respect,” the company said.

Over the weekend, Pizza Hut came under fire from conservatives when it promoted a book about “drag kids” for its “Book It!” reading program.

Boycott Pizza Hut, order from Papa John’s instead. Better ingredients. Better pizza. No wokeness. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) June 4, 2022