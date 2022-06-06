Joe Biden Ignores D-Day Anniversary Again, Demands Gun Control Instead

President Joe Biden ignored the anniversary of the historic D-Day invasion by American soldiers for the second year in a row as president.

On social media, the president instead made a desperate plea for gun control.

After Columbine,

after Sandy Hook,

after Charleston,

after Orlando,

after Las Vegas,

after Parkland,

nothing has been done. This time, that can’t be true. This time, we must actually do something. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2022

The White House again tried to boast about the strength of the American economy on Biden’s watch and also tried to reassure Americans he was working to get more baby formula into the country, as shortages continue.

But there was no mention of D-Day from the president on his social media accounts, his press statements, or publicly. The White House did not even address D-Day during the daily press briefing.

The president spent the day at the White House behind the scenes and did not appear publicly at all.

The White House called a “lid” for the day’s activities at 4:36 pm.

As Breitbart News has detailed, former President Donald Trump commemorated D-Day every year on social media during his presidency.

On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Trump traveled to France to deliver one of the best speeches of his presidency commemorating the historic day.

Biden was widely criticized for ignoring the anniversary of D-day in 2021, but it does not appear to have changed White House policy.