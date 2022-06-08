Biden’s America: 16 States Have Average Price of Gas over $5.00

Sixteen states currently have an average price of gas that is over $5.00 as the national average broke yet another record on Tuesday.

The national average price of gas is now $4.955, reflecting an over three-cent jump overnight, 28-cent rise in the last week, and nearly 64-cent rise in the last month. Diesel also hit another record on Tuesday, reaching $5.719.

Currently, 16 states are experiencing an average price of gas of $5.00 or more. That includes Maine ($5.023), Massachusetts ($5.21), New Jersey ($5.032), Pennsylvania ($5.031), Michigan ($5.214), Ohio ($5.061), Indiana ($5.234), Illinois ($5.532), Idaho ($5.025), Alaska ($5.469), Hawaii ($5.493), Washington ($5.489), Oregon ($5.485), Nevada ($5.564), Arizona ($5.181), and California ($6.390). California’s Mono County appears to be reporting the highest gas price average in the Golden State — $7.213.

Brent crude, the global benchmark that U.S. prices tend to trend with, was up 1.13 percent at the time of this writing to $121.70. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up .84 percent following this news, reaching $120.25.

While Democrats are following President Biden’s lead in deflecting blame and attempting to distract Americans with other events — such as the upcoming primetime January 6 hearing — all indicators point to rising gas prices as a top issue on the American peoples’ minds as they head into the midterm election.