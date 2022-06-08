Massachusetts Democrats Vote to Issue Driver’s Licenses to Illegal Aliens

Democrats in the Massachusetts House voted Wednesday to override a veto by Gov. Charlie Baker (R) that blocked legislation providing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.

As Breitbart News reported last month, Baker vetoed the legislation that would allow tens of thousands of illegal aliens in the state to obtain driver’s licenses. Baker said he vetoed the plan because it “significantly increases the risk that noncitizens will be registered to vote.”

With majorities in both the Massachusetts House and Senate, Democrats immediately vowed to override Baker’s veto. The state moved a step closer to issuing driver’s licenses to illegal aliens when Democrats in the House voted 119-36 to override the veto.

Now, the legislation heads to the Massachusetts Senate where Democrats are expected to likewise override the veto and turn the plan into state law.

In states that allow illegal aliens to secure driver’s licenses, many have gone on to show up on the voter rolls. In California, where illegal aliens have been allowed to obtain driver’s licenses since 2015, voter fraud has become common across the state.

In 2018, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles admitted that it had registered 1,500 non-eligible voters, including noncitizens, over the course of just six months. California has given driver’s licenses to close to a million illegal aliens as of 2017.

The open borders lobby, with the help of elected Democrats, has made securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens a key fixture of their agenda to eliminate privileges meant for American citizens and legal immigrants.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because often when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for arrest and deportation.

Massachusetts is home to at least a quarter of a million illegal aliens.

