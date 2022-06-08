Warnock Taunts Walker: He’s Better at Football; I’m Better at Being Senator

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) released a campaign ad Wednesday in which he portrayed himself as athletically inferior to his opponent, football legend Herschel Walker, but more equipped to serve as senator.

Warnock’s ad will appear on television and features the Georgia Democrat running on a track as he says, “If the race between me and my opponent were out here, I can understand why you might choose him.”

Warnock, who is facing a Senate challenge from Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and Heisman Trophy winner, then appears on a football field in the ad and says, “If it were here, of course!”

I'm ready to keep representing Georgia in the United States Senate! pic.twitter.com/t8GMC7N3s7 — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) June 8, 2022

“But this campaign is about who’s ready to represent Georgia,” Warnock continues. “And when it comes to that, I’m proud to be leading the fight to cap the cost of insulin, to make sure our military has safe housing, and to stop the big banks from ripping off consumers.”

The relatable nature of the ad is reminiscent of a viral ad Warnock released during his contentious runoff race in 2020 in which he was holding a puppy and warning voters that his Republican opponent would attempt to “scare” them with “lies” about him.

In response to the new ad, Walker spokeswoman Mallory Blount observed in a statement that Warnock had omitted key economic issues from his new pitch.

“Five words you didn’t hear in Warnock’s negative attack ad – inflation, gas prices, baby formula,” Blount said. “Warnock is desperately trying to deflect from the fact that he has voted with Joe Biden 96% of the time — and together they created these problems.”

Warnock is widely viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the midterms this year, and his spending suggests his race against Walker is highly competitive. Advertising data reviewed by Breitbart News reveals that Warnock has poured about $13.1 million into broadcast and cable advertising this year through the end of June.

Polling also shows the two candidates are in a tight race. In April, a SurveyUSA poll found Walker trailing Warnock by five points, but an Emerson College/Hill poll that same month showed Walker ahead by four.