FACT CHECK: Rep. Chip Roy Claims More People Killed by Hands and Knives Than Rifles

CLAIM: Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) claimed during Thursday’s debate on increasing Democrat gun control there are “more people killed in the United States by hands and knives than rifles.”

VERDICT: True

On September 27, 2021, Breitbart News reported FBI numbers showing more people were killed with fists and feet during 2020 than were killed with rifles.

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Report (UCR) showed that 454 people were killed with rifles in 2020, while 657 were killed with “personnel weapons,” which are defined as “hands, fists, feet, etc.”

Also on September 27, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to FBI UCR figures showing over three and a half times as many people were stabbed to death in 2020 than were killed with all kinds of rifles combined.

The UCR showed that 454 people were shot and killed with rifles in 2020, while 1,732 were stabbed or hacked to death with “knives or cutting instruments.”

On Thursday, Rep. Roy said, “There are more people killed in the United States by hands and knives than rifles.”

Roy’s claim about hands and knives is true.