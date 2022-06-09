Joe Biden Publicly Silent About Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Brett Kavanaugh

President Joe Biden continues his public silence about the man arrested for the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Police arrested Nicholas John Roske early Wednesday near Kavanaugh’s home for allegedly attempting to murder the Supreme Court justice.

On Wednesday, the president visited off-the-record with reporters on Air Force One and complained about his media coverage, taped an episode with ABC’s comedian/activist Jimmy Kimmel, and delivered remarks at the Summit of Americas, but he did not address the shocking incident.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Biden “condemns the actions of this individual in the strongest terms,” but Biden himself did not mention it.

The president continues publicly voicing his concerns about Republicans and former President Donald Trump as “threats to democracy” but remains mysteriously silent about a major threat to one of the three branches of government.

During his interview with Kimmel, Joe Biden predicted that if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade it would cause a “mini-revolution.”

“It’s just ridiculous,” Biden said, “and I don’t think they’re going to stand for it.”