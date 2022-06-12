Republican women in Fort Meyers, Florida, honored first lady Casey DeSantis on Saturday with the Women of Inspiration Award.

”We are mammas on a mission to protect our children,” said DeSantis, whose husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, announced in March that after surgery and treatment for breast cancer his wife is now free of the disease.

“In Florida, the buck stops with the parents,” DeSantis said Saturday.

Florida first lady honored with GOP award, lauds husband for fighting for momshttps://t.co/er0y6egOX5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2022

Fox News reported on the event where DeSantis was honored:

DeSantis praised her husband for standing up and supporting mothers and issues important to them, such as education. “In Florida, school board members are term limited, something I wish would apply to members of Congress in Washington,” she said. Florida has been among the leading Republican states to decry and block critical race theory from classrooms, as well as prohibit transgender athletes from competing in female sports and signing into law a parental rights bill that bans teachers from giving instruction on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade.

“In Florida, biological women compete with women and biological men compete with men,” DeSantis said in her remarks Saturday.

DeSantis also spoke about the increase in the number of registered Republicans in the Sunshine State, surpassing Democrats since her husband took office.

“Now with more folks moving to Florida — you may be asking — will they vote for the failed policies of the states they’ve left behind?” DeSantis said. “Well, to give you an idea … when the governor was elected in 2018, there were nearly 300,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans.”

“There are now 176,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats,” DeSantis said.

“I think it’s safe to say that people across the nation fled to Florida for freedom,” DeSantis said.

