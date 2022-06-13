The New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) hammered GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) for bucking her party’s leadership and voting on gun control bills last week, in a letter exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, signed by various club members, political leaders, elected officials, candidates for Congress, and her constituents.

The letter led by the NYYRC, hammering the congresswoman and calling for censorship and for the congresswoman not to be on the ballot in November, is the latest step from New York Republicans’ latest revolt against elected Republicans who vote for Democrat-led gun control bills following Rep. Chris Jacobs’ (R-NY) retirement announcement following similar votes.

The letter stated that Malliotakis has the “honor of representing Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn,” which is “the last bastion of freedom in New York City, in Washington D.C.” However, the letter emphasized that despite Republicans in the district being outnumbered by Democrats, GOP candidates still show dominance in the elects and that “one cannot drive a mile without seeing Trump flags or signs for local Republican candidates.”

But, the letter admits that while she voted to support various restrictions on Second Amendment rights, such as raising the legal age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, outlawing high-capacity magazines, strengthening gun storage requirements, and the use of “ghost guns,” along with other gun control measures, it was shameless to say it was to support the NYPD.

The letter stated:

Your constituency is home to some of the most loyal supporters of the MAGA Movement and the America First agenda. Yet their representative in Congress—you—continually betrays their interests and priorities. Your votes to support various restrictions on Second Amendment rights, including an increase to the minimum age for buying semi-automatic weapons, betrayed your constituents. Your shameless gall in shifting blame to the NYPD for such a vote demonstrates your feigned “conservatism”. If anyone was in doubt that you would knife the Constitution in the back, they may now be certain of it. [Emphasis added.] The Founders of the United States wrote the Constitution and protected rights for all Americans, regardless of age. Suppression of God-given rights is not what this country was founded on. If it were not for 20-year-olds with advanced weaponry for 1776 (including firearms like the Puckle gun), you would not be where you are; neither would the hundreds of millions of Americans who enjoy the everyday luxuries of those men’s sacrifices. In fact, many men and women under 21 years old will continue to be trusted with semiautomatic weapons in their military service—but you do not trust them to purchase such weapons for personal use. [Emphasis added.] … Congresswoman, this Wednesday was the final straw for countless people who call your district home. We cannot and will not support someone who has betrayed the very values we sent them to defend. That is why the cosigners of this letter, and the numerous John Does who have contributed or endorsed the points made in this letter, are calling on the New York GOP to censure you and Congressmen Chris Jacobs and John Katko. Your presence is deleterious to the state’s party cohesiveness, and it will be fatal to Republican performance should you be on the general election ballot in November. [Emphasis added.] … Now more than ever, our party must not forget what we stand for. As the party of Lincoln, Reagan, and Trump, we must uphold the Constitution from all enemies – domestic and abroad. And we must condemn, and when needed seek to remove, people like you who hold it in such low regard. [Emphasis added.]

The signers of the letter noted that they “respected” the congresswoman for her “objections to illegitimate electors in the 2020 election” but eventually, when back on her word and joined the other twelve “Republicans” to support President Joe Biden’s so-called “infrastructure” bill.

“If you stand by such obscene votes, why are you too cowardly to hold town halls and explain them to your constituents,” the signers asked. “We know why: because the votes are indefensible and because the more your constituents learn about your record, the worse your career in Congress will fare.”

The letter from NYYRC comes only ten days after Jacobs announced he would finish the rest of his term and not run for reelection in what was considered a safe district after he came out in favor of the Democrat’s “assault weapons” ban.

“The last thing we need is an incredibly negative, half truth-filled media attack, funded by millions of dollars by special interest money coming into our community, around this issue of guns, gun violence, and gun control,” he said at the time, which is why he will not seek a second term.

One of the signers, Florida Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who has called for Republicans who vote for gun control to be expelled from the party in the past, also hammered Malliotakis.

“Malliotakis should be censured and primaried immediately after voting to infringe upon the second amendment. No more RINOs. The right to bear arms is 100% absolute,” Sabatini told Breitbart News.

The full letter from the NYYRC:

NYYRC Open Letter to Rep. M… by Jacob Bliss

The complete list of signers is:

Gavin Wax, President of New York Young Republican Club

Viswanag Burra, Executive Secretary of New York Young Republican Club

Jarret Freeman, Philanthropy Chairman of New York Young Republican Club

Aldo Solares, History Chairman of New York Young Republican Club]

Michael Bartels, Catholic Caucus Chairman of New York Young Republican Club

Nathan Berger, Vice President of New York Young Republican Club

Dylan Gallagher, Sergeant-at-Arms of New York Young Republican Club

Chelsea Hall, Communications Chairwoman of New York Young Republican Club

Amanda Sullivan, Recruitment Chairwoman of New York Young Republican Club

Marcos Marte, New Jersey Caucus Chairman of New York Young Republican Club

Claire Roeschke, Treasurer of New York Young Republican Club

Paxton Cane, Finance Chairman of New York Young Republican Club

Troy Olson, Policy Chairman of New York Young Republican Club

Joyce Wu, Library Chairwoman of New York Young Republican Club

Jude Somefun, Black Caucus Chairman of New York Young Republican Club

Darren Beattie, Founder of Revolver News

Matt Braynard, Executive Director of Look Ahead America

John Cardillo, NYPD (Ret.) and Conservative Commentator

Pedro Gonzalez, Senior Writer Chronicles Magazine

Julie Kelly, Senior Writer American Greatness

Aiden Buzzetti, President of Bull Moose Project

Vince Dao, Chairman of the American Populist Union

Joanna Miller, Senior Policy Analyst Presidential Administration of Donald J. Trump

Nachman Mostofsky, Executive Director & VP Amariah

Phil Orenstein, President of Queens Village Republican Club

Eduardo Rivero, National File Columnist

Kevin Smith, Founder of Long Island Loud Majority

Joe Verderber, Owner of America First Warehouse

Tho Bishop, Vice-Chair of Bay County GOP

Alex Bruesewitz, CEO of X Strategies

David Carlson, President of the American Populist Union

Kaelan Dorr, Former Chief Marketing Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Richard Hoffman, Election District Representative Richmond County Republican Committee

Rocco Lucente, Committee Member of Tioga County Republican Committee

Jon Miller, Conservative Commentator

Joy Newball, NYC Community Activist

Daniel Presti, Co-owner of Mac’s Public House

Ned Ryun, CEO of American Majority

Roger Stone

Dr. Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party

Tyler Bowyer, COO of Turning Point USA

Kingsley Cortes, Former Exec. Asst. to Senior Strategic Advisor for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Jenna Ellis, Constitutional Law Attorney, and Newsmax Contributor

Mark Ivanyo, Executive Director of Republicans for National Renewal

Cassandra MacDonald, Editor-in-Chief of Timcast

Luke Mosiman, Chairman of Maricopa County Young Republicans

Paul Olaru, Former President of Turning Point, CCNY

David Reaboi, Claremont Institute Lincoln Fellow

Terry Schilling, President of American Principles Project

Shane Trejo, Grassroots Director of Republicans for National Renewal

Joseph Caldarera, Former Congressional Candidate (NY-11)

Mike Crispi, Former Congressional Candidate (NJ-4)

Marko Kepi, Former New York City Council Candidate (CD-50)

Andrew McCarthy, Former Congressional Candidate (NY-24)

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, State Representative (FL-32) and Congressional Candidate (FL-7)

John Tabacco, Former Candidate for NYC Comptroller

Robert Cornicelli, Congressional Candidate (NY-2)

Stefano Forte, New York State Senate Candidate (NY-16)

John Matland, Congressional Candidate (NY-11)

Rep. Wendy Rogers, State Representative (AZ-6)

Jamie Silvestri, Former New York State Assembly Candidate (NY-10)

Hedy Aldina

Christopher Barrie

Yevgeniya Besshtanko

Nancy Bilardi

Karisa Billeci

Nick Billeci

Nancy Cassidy

Danny Chelsen

Warren Coffey

Susan Colletta

Joseph Cucurillo Jr.

Noreen Delgado

Patricia Desiderio

Aniello DiCristo

Kristen Doyle

Sean Doyle

Fran Falcone

Marie Ledden

Bernice Levy

Bobby Levy

Jeffrey Levy

Andrea Lombardi

Greg Lombardi

Clara Lupia

JoAnne Lupia

Lawrence Lupia

Salvatore Lupia

Mario Lupia Sr

Theresa Lupia

Taryn Mallo

Carla McAuliffe

Kevin McGill

Henry McNerney

Kevin McNerney

Rosemarie McNerney

Jennifer McVeigh

Victoria Meeks

James Montana

John Montana

Marie Montana

Patricia Montana

Marilena Mousouroulus

Elaina Mule

Margaret Padavano

Erica Pajonas

Richard Payne Jr.

Jeff Pfaff

John Pirozzi

Maria Pirozzi

Erik Pistek

Arthur Roldan

Sophia Rotunno

Kathy Ryan-Wilton

Anthony Santomauro

Denise Scotti

Michelle Sepulveda

Steve Sepulveda

Noreen Taylor

Raymond Taylor

Marianne Trapani

William Trapani

Michael Wentworth

Neil Whikehart

Patrick Wilton

Paul Wonica

