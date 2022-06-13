Nancy Pelosi on Ru Paul’s Drag Race: ‘Your Freedom of Expression of Yourselves in Drag Is What America Is All About’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) asserted that men freely expressing themselves in drag is “what America is all about,” making the remarks during an appearance on the seventh season of Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

“My honor to be here, to say to all of you how we proud we are of you. Thank you for the joy and beauty you bring to the world,” she said. “Your freedom of expression of yourselves in drag is what America is all about.”

The 82-year-old Democrat also offered “words of wisdom” to the competitors during the surprise appearance, using the opportunity to urge people to vote.

“The single most important thing I can say is to vote. With the midterm elections coming up it’s very important for people to make their voices and their vote heard,” Pelosi said.

Ru Paul responded by expressing gratitude for the Democrat.

“Well thank you so much for the work you’ve done and the work you continue to do tirelessly for our freedom. Your tenacity is something that we all look up to,” Ru Paul said, and others continued to lavish the Democrat with praise.

This is not the first time Pelosi has appeared on the show, having served as a guest judge on Drag Race All-Stars in 2018:

All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace https://t.co/ZrJDyDmuVh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 18, 2018

Far-left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is also no stranger to the show, serving as a guest judge in 2020 where she pledged allegiance “to the drag”:

Welcome to the Ru-nited States of America! 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 Pledge allegiance to the drag FRI 2/28 at 8/7c on @VH1! 👑✨#DragRace pic.twitter.com/WkI6gn4j4m — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 13, 2020

Pelosi’s appearance comes on the heels of nationwide controversy over the left’s insistence on normalizing events such as drag queen story hours for children. Notably, Twitter recently censored the massive page Libsof TikTok “for exposing the disturbing trend of far-left activists exposing children to sexually explicit performances by drag queens,” as Breitbart News detailed.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is reportedly considering a bill which would make it a felony to bring children to drag shows.

BREAKING: Drag Sex Shows aimed at children have come to Florida I will be proposing Legislation to charge w/ a Felony & terminate the parental rights of any adult who brings a child to these perverted sex shows aimed at FL kids When will the sexualization of children stop? pic.twitter.com/m8cJ2ORNJo — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) June 7, 2022

“You had this [in] Dallas, Texas, you had these very young kids and they must have been like 9, 10 years old at a quote ‘drag show’ where they were putting money in the underwear … and that is totally inappropriate,” DeSantis said last week, likely speaking of a viral video which showed drag queens dancing in front of babies and children as part of a Dallas bar event.

“Now it just seems like there’s a concerted effort to be exposing kids more and more to things that are not age-appropriate,” DeSantis added.