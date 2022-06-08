Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is reportedly considering a bill which would ultimately make bringing a child to a drag show a felony offense following continued controversy over far-left attempts to indoctrinate children via events such as drag queen story hours for children.

“I’ve asked my folks to look, I mean we have child protective statues on the books, we have laws against child endangerment,” DeSantis said during a Wednesday press conference in response to a question regarding state Rep. Anthony Sabatini’s (R) proposal to ultimately charge parents with a felony if a child is brought to a drag show:

BREAKING: Drag Sex Shows aimed at children have come to Florida I will be proposing Legislation to charge w/ a Felony & terminate the parental rights of any adult who brings a child to these perverted sex shows aimed at FL kids When will the sexualization of children stop? pic.twitter.com/m8cJ2ORNJo — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) June 7, 2022

“You had this Dallas, Texas, you had these very young kids and they must have been like 9, 10 years old at a quote ‘drag show’ where they were putting money in the underwear of this and that is totally inappropriate,” DeSantis said, adding that it is “not something that children should be exposed to.”

Indeed, a video went viral last week featuring drag queens dancing in front of babies and children as part of a Dallas bar event, “Drag the Kids to Pride”:

DRAG THE KIDS TO PRIDE DALLAS EXPOSED! pic.twitter.com/I5FAzxE0da — Cassady Campbell (@Ccampbellbased) June 4, 2022

“We probably, we may have the ability to deal with that if something like that happens,” DeSantis continued. “There was also very graphic language in that thing and people got a lot of video and a lot of stuff from it and I think that was really, really disturbing.”

DeSantis said it is essential for children to have a “normal environment,” which is part of the reason they fought for the Parental Rights in Education bill in the Sunshine State.

“There’s a movement to inject these things like gender ideology in elementary schools even, and my view is our schools need to be teaching these kids to read and write and add and subtract and do the things what it’s supposed to be done in school. Injecting these agendas into it was wrong, is wrong,” he added.

“But when you see those images, you know, Texas isn’t exactly known to be San Francisco. I mean, it’s a, it’s a relatively conservative state culturally,” he continued, adding that his team will “look to see what could be done under existing statutes.”

“Now it just seems like there’s a concerted effort to be exposing kids more and more to things that are not age appropriate,” the governor added.

