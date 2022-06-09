Twitter Censors Libs of TikTok for Exposing Drag Queen Child Grooming

The mega-viral Twitter account Libsof TikTok, so infuriating to the left that the alleged journalist Taylor Lorenz doxed its owner in the pages of the Washington Post, has been censored by Twitter for exposing the disturbing trend of far-left activists exposing children to sexually explicit performances by drag queens.

Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) does little except post content from TikTok to Twitter. In this case, ahead of posting a long thread of videos, the account challenged deniers from the left who argue that exposing children to drag shows isn’t intended to sexualize or confuse them.

“They say its innocent. They say its just about inclusion and acceptance,” said LibsofTikTok. “They say no-one is trying to confuse, corrupt, or sexualize kids. They lie.”

BREAKING: Twitter just locked out @libsoftiktok for posting a thread about several recent drag shows for kids. The thread allegedly violates Twitter's rules against "abuse and harassment." You know what's actually abusive? Drag shows for kids. pic.twitter.com/c1RttEYlpi — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 9, 2022

Twitter responded by censoring LibsofTikTok, on the grounds of “abuse and harassment.” The account’s owner was forced to delete the tweet before being allowed to post again.

.@aspire middle school brought a drag queen named “Jizz” to perform for students yesterday https://t.co/h7E2qIdGX7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 8, 2022

The account continued to expose leftists for their bizarre campaign to expose children to drag shows. In one tweet, Libs of TikTok highlighted a San Francisco school that brought a drag queen called “Nicole Jizz” to perform for kids.

This is not the first time that Twitter has censored the viral account. In April, the platform censored Libs of TikTok for “hateful conduct.”

Then, similarly to now, the account was exposing the sexual grooming of kids in schools under the guise of “LGBT education,” a growing trend in America’s education system.

Ahead of the account’s first suspension by Twitter, Libs of TikTok warned that censorship from the far-left platform was inevitable, and encouraged followers to subscribe to its newsletter on Substack before Twitter’s digital guillotine falls.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election. Follow him on Twitter @LibertarianBlue.