Republican Mayra Flores, looking to flip Texas’s Thirty-four Congressional District red, leads in the special election field by nine points in the most recent RRH Elections/Poll Project USA poll.

Flores, needing at least 50 percent to clinch the district without going into a runoff, showed the Republican with 43 percent of the vote, which is nine percent more than her closest competitor. The poll reveals Democrat Dan Sanchez, her nearest competitor, with 34 percent in the poll.

The other candidates polled were in the single digits. Democrat Rene Coronado polled at seven percent, and the other Republican, Juana Cantu-Cabrera, polled at three percent. Thirteen percent of the respondents said they were undecided.

If none of the candidates receive more than 50 percent plus one vote, there will be a runoff election. However, the district, which is majority Hispanic, has historically elected Democrats, but in recent years, the massive bloc has been trending more Republican. This could possibly be a major benefit for Flores, who is trying to flip the seat in the special election.

Breitbart News previously wrote:

In recent years, the Hispanic community has been slowly moving toward the Republican party as everyday voters — especially Hispanic voters — have become increasingly frustrated with one-party, Democrat rule in Washington, DC. With the Special Election coming up, a Republican organization is trying to take advantage of these gains — especially in South Texas — by dumping money and resources into these communities to get them out to vote. Politico noted that a Republican victory in the special election would further reduce “Pelosi’s already minuscule majority and send a jolt of momentum through the GOP’s bid to turn the entire Rio Grande Valley red in the midterms.” … With the special election closing in, national Democrats are faced with a choice between cutting their losses or pouring more money into the district. The special election will have a runoff if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

The RRH Elections/Poll Project USA poll was conducted from June 8 to 11 and asked 484 likely or completed voters. There was also a margin of error of +/-5 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.