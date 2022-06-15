Elon Musk Says He Is Leaning Towards Ron DeSantis for 2024

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that he was leaning towards supporting Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

After claiming that he voted for a Republican for the first time — helping to elect Mayra Flores to Texas’s 34th congressional district and flip a Democrat seat Republican for the first time in decades — he revealed he is also considering a Republican for president.

“I assume republican for president 2?” someone asked.

Musk responded, “tbd.”

When the person asked him, “What are you leaning towards?” Musk responded, “DeSantis.”

Musk said he supported Andrew Yang for president in 2020 but that “DeSantis has a better chance of winning.”

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

It is the first time Musk has weighed in on who he would support specifically for president in 2024.

Musk did not respond to a question of why he favored DeSantis over former President Donald Trump, who has indicated he would run again.

Last month, Musk said he thought Trump should be restored to Twitter but that “I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024.”

Musk has been the target of Democrat ire since he proposed purchasing Twitter and improving the service for all users, including conservatives.

He has since criticized Twitter for its lack of transparency on how many bots are on the application, which has called into question whether Musk will go through with the purchase.

When someone on Twitter asked Musk if it was the first time where he has received “massive amounts of hate by the top Democrat leaders (Biden, Sanders, AOC, Warren, etc),” Musk responded, “Yes.”

