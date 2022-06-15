The Miss Universe Organization on Tuesday called for people to use “inclusive language” when discussing periods.

“Inclusive language is important, especially when speaking about periods,” the organization’s social media account tweeted.

“Thinking menstrual health is only a niche topic for woman excludes transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people who have periods from the conversation,” it added, along with the hashtag “#menstrualequity.”

Inclusive language is important, especially when speaking about periods. Thinking menstrual health is only a niche topic for woman excludes transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people who have periods from the conversation.#menstrualequity pic.twitter.com/b37JcUDxgQ — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) June 14, 2022

Ironically, the organization describes itself on its website as one that “celebrates women.”

“The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global, inclusive organization that celebrates women of all cultures and backgrounds and empowers them to realize their goals through experiences that build self-confidence and create opportunities for success,” the website says under its “Who We Are” section.

It adds, “MISS UNIVERSE®, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® provide the approximately 10,000 women who participate annually an international platform to affect [sic] positive change personally, professionally and philanthropically as inspirational leaders and role models.”

The tweet comes during Pride Month and as women are reportedly facing a tampon shortage in the United States, rekindling arguments from leftist activists that transgender men can have periods, too.

As Breitbart News recently reported, National Public Radio published a report this week that used the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of “women.”

