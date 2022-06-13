NPR: ‘People Who Menstruate’ Having Hard Time Finding Tampons

National Public Radio used the term “people who menstruate” instead of “women” in a report about the current tampon shortage women are facing in America.

“People who menstruate are saying it’s hard to find tampons on store shelves across the U.S. right now, as supply chain upsets reach the feminine care aisle,” said the report’s lede, published Sunday afternoon. The lede was also tweeted out Monday.

Tampons, a necessity for many, are becoming harder and harder to find. People who menstruate are saying it's hard to find tampons on store shelves across the U.S. right now, as supply chain upsets reach the feminine care aisle.https://t.co/p5mAPlSwPM — NPR (@NPR) June 13, 2022

Ironically, NPR interviewed the founder of an organization called “I Support the Girls,” which collects and distributes menstrual hygiene products and other products to homeless women.

Farther down in the report, the word “women” is used, as well as “mothers.”

“It’s another supply chain problem where women are bearing the brunt of the cost, as mothers struggle to feed their babies during the baby formula shortage,” it said.

Transgender activists argue that transgender men or non-binary people can have periods, not just “women.”

Activists have also urged using “birthing people” instead of mothers.

The Biden administration used the term “birthing people” instead of “mothers” in its 2022 fiscal year budget, as Breitbart News reported.

Biden’s budget would literally erase the word “mother” and replace it with the woke and watered-down term “birthing people” in relation to maternal health. Why does Biden want to cancel mothers? pic.twitter.com/SiZGqmmxkX — Jessica Anderson (@JessAnderson2) June 7, 2021

